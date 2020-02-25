Home States Odisha

Odisha government stops pension of six officials for corruption

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued such a direction as part of the Government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards corruption.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday permanently withheld pension benefits from six officials and gave compulsory retirement to two others after they were convicted in different corruption cases.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued such a direction as part of the Government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards corruption, a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. So far, the Government has removed 74 officials from the service on charges of corruption from August, 2019 till date. This apart, 15 other officials have been served with compulsory retirement notices.

Officials whose pension benefits were stopped on Monday include senior project manager of OBCC and executive engineer Arun Charan Parida, two former assistant engineers of Rural Development department Pramod Behera and Brajasundar Patnaik, former executive engineer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Khageswar Swain, former superintending engineer of Roads and Building Division of Sambalpur Bibekananda Mohanty.

The government also gave compulsory retirement to revenue inspectors Ishwari Prasad Purohit of Koksara tehsil in Kalahandi and Arun Kumar Purohit of Birmaharajpur tehsil in Sonepur district. Both the revenue inspectors were nabbed by Vigilance earlier.

