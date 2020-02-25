Odisha: Mentally-ill man climbs mobile tower

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A mentally-ill man of Kothiashai village in Kujang on Monday climbed atop a mobile phone network tower demanding job for his mother, giving tense moments to rescue agencies. The drama continued for five hours before fire personnel brought him down assuring his demands will be fulfilled.

Mithun Ghadei (35) has been living with his mother Rajalaxmi Ghadei since the death of his father. The mother-son duo had been finding it tough to make both ends meet. Mithun tried his hand in politics but could not succeed. Unable to bear the sufferings, he lost his mental balance and was kept in a house by locals with both hands and legs tied.

However, he freed himself on the day and climbed atop the tower at Kujang bazar and demanded job for his mother. Fire officer Susil Hembram along with his men convinced Mithun and brought him down the 100 feet tower after a long and tiring rescue operation.