Home States Odisha

Police accused of torturing youth in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

On Saturday, police detained Lulu Parida and his father Birabar suspecting their role in the theft case.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Injuries on Lulu’s arm

Injuries on Lulu’s arm. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the state government is batting for people-friendly policing system under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, Bandar Marine police has been accused of custodial torture of a 25-year-old youth of Naharana. The victim, Lulu Parida, sustained injuries and was hospitalised after being beaten up by Sub-Inspector Ram Singh Hemram in Bandar Marine police station.

Sources said on Thursday, equipment worth over Rs 1 lakh was stolen from a motorcycle repairing shop in Naharana Bazaar. Shop owner Abhaya Muduli lodged an FIR with Bandar Marine police basing on which a case was registered. 

On Saturday, police detained Lulu and his father Birabar Parida suspecting their role in the theft case. However, during interrogation, the father-son duo refused their involvement in the incident. However, Hemram did not believe them and gave Lulu a severe beating.

The youth sustained injuries and was admitted to Balikuda hospital. Later, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur. Admitting his fault, SI Hemram said he made a mistake by assaulting Lulu in police custody.

"The youth threatened me for detaining him. I was enraged," he said. Lulu’s father Birabar said the SI apologised for his act in presence of the village chief and other residents of Naharana on Monday. "As the police official admitted his mistake and apologised, we forgave him," he added.

There have been many cases of custodial torture in the district. In 2018, then SP Prakash R had suspended two cops, including an Assistant SI for subjecting a youth to third-degree torture on charges of misbehaving with a woman sarpanch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police Police torture
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp