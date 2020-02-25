Home States Odisha

Rajya Sabha elections: Will BJD let history repeat itself?

The saffron party has 23 members in the Assembly. Similarly, Congress with nine members in the Assembly does not even have the strength to field a candidate.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, BJD chief, Odisha CM

Biju Janata Dal BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Announcement of Rajya Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 55 vacancies, including four from Odisha, on March 26 has set the political circles abuzz with speculation over the game plan of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The BJD with 113 MLAs in the state Assembly has the strength to win three seats on its own but it is the fourth seat which makes the election interesting because main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not have the numbers to secure it.

The saffron party has 23 members in the Assembly. Similarly, Congress with nine members in the Assembly does not even have the strength to field a candidate.

ALSO READ: 55 Rajya Sabha seats to go to polls on March 26

However, with support of the lone CPM member in the assembly, the party can field its candidate. Out of the four vacancies, three seats were held by BJD while one seat was with the Congress.

The first seat to fall was that of actor Anubhav Mohanty who won from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat on a BJD ticket in 2019 general elections.

Since less than a year of his tenure was left, election was not held to fill the vacancy caused by Mohanty's resignation from Rajya Sabha.

Three other members - Narendra Kumar Swain and Sarojini Hembrum (both BJD) and Ranjib Biswal of
Congress will retire on April 2.

While BJD is set to win three seats, speculation is rife about the fourth seat with BJP’s announcement that the party will field its candidate.

The strength of Odisha assembly is 147 and the BJD will need 120 votes to win all the four seats.

However, the ruling BJD is 7 short of the required votes to win the fourth seat. Similarly, with 23 MLAs, the BJP is also seven votes short of winning the fourth seat.

Sources say that the BJD might extend support to BJP for the fourth seat.

The fact that the regional party had gifted one seat to its one-time ally when former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishanv’s nomination was supported by Naveen Patnaik-led BJD last year after the general elections lends credence to the speculation.

The two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha for the Eastern Zone Council meeting from February 28 and the bonhomie the two parties have displayed over many national issues only adds fuel.

However, the BJD on Tuesday said that it is not under any pressure over seat-sharing. “We are not under any pressure over seat-sharing for the ensuing elections. The high command will take a call on this matter in the interest of the party,” Government chief whip Pramila Mallick told the media persons here.

BJD spokesperson Samir Ranjan Das also maintained that selection of candidates will be done by Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik.

On the other hand, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Narasingha Mishra, said his party does not have the numbers to field a candidate. “But the party can nominate its candidate with the support of the Left party.

"The party supremo will take a decision this regard,” he said.

Asked about BJP candidature, Mishra quipped that the saffron party will get as many seats it wants by putting pressure on the BJD.

Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Pradipta Naik said that BJP will contest the polls and the central leadership will take a decision on the candidate.

According to the schedule announced by ECI, the notification for the polls would be issued on March 6, last date of filing of nominations is March 13 and polling would conducted be on March 26, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The votes would be counted at 5 pm the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha ECI Rajya Sabha elections BJD Odisha
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp