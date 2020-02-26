Canadian delegation holds roadshow  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Canadian trade delegation on Tuesday reached out to businessmen of the Capital through a roadshow showcasing various fields of potential investment. Second Secretary (Commercial) and Trade Commissioner Scott McLeod, who led the roadshow ‘Brand Canada’ organised by the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) in partnership with Air Canada and Trade Commissioner Service of Canada in India, said Canada is eager to partner with growing Indian cities like Bhubaneswar having major hubs of information technology and and education.

“Toronto-based IBI Group has also been an essential part of the Smart City project of the Centre. The Group has experience of working in the field of smart city projects through the Bhubaneswar Smart City Projects as its Programme Management Consultant (PMC),” he said, adding, “Through ‘Brand Canada’, we want to ride on this trend and engage in strong bi-lateral relationships with the city.” They are keen to partner with the city administration and firms in the field of clean technology. Besides, there is a huge opportunity to associate with the city in the field of education which is directly linked with the growth of other sectors in the region, they said.