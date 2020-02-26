Home States Odisha

Odisha: Eight-month-baby puts live wire in mouth, dies

Kunal, son of Prasanta Satnami and Bhumika came in contact with the live wire when he was playing on the floor on Tuesday night.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, an eight-month-old baby died of electrocution after putting a live electric wire in his mouth at Kandetara village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district.

One of the family members of the baby had left an electric wire plugged in for some work but as there was no electricity at that time, the switch was left on. In the meantime, the toddler while playing on the floor crawled towards the electric wire and put it in his mouth following which he fell unconscious.

Soon after, his family members rushed him to Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in critical condition where the baby was declared dead on arrival.

Inspector-in-Charge of Nuapada police station Aditya Mahakud said, "A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard. The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning."

