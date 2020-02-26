Home States Odisha

Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is a sitting duck for Ganjam-like bus electrocution tragedy

Transformers across the district have been installed very close to the ground with low lying wires posing a grave threat to people.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

The transformer near Hemsagar Pokhari adjacent to Jagannath temple in Baripada town

The transformer near Hemsagar Pokhari adjacent to Jagannath temple in Baripada town. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: If the February 9 Mendrajpur bus electrocution tragedy in Ganjam shook the State, Mayurbhanj district too is a sitting duck for such disaster, thanks to an absolute lack of attention to safety measures for dangerous electrical infrastructure.

While crores of rupees have been spent on expanding electrification, people in large parts of the district are exposed to life-threatening risk by open cables, low hanging live wires and bare transformers in public areas. The North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Limited (NESCO) has also admitted to the danger-ridden situation but little has been done to rectify it.

Superintending Engineer Kshirod Behera said a survey has been carried out, which revealed that there are at least 29 sections across the district where low hanging cables, live wires, LT cables and open transformers are yet to be repaired.

A report has been submitted to the higher authorities in this regard, he said.In Baripada town itself, the scene is precarious. A large number of transformers in the town do not have protective walls around them. While one such transformer can be seen outside the boundary wall of Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) in front of PRM Medical College and Hospital, the other is at Ganesh Market. 

Another transformer which does not have a protective wall or fence around it can be found near Hemsagar Pokhari adjacent to Jagannath temple. It is located right within a market. Nimain Tripathy, a local said live wires dangling precariously too pose serious danger for people. The live wires connected to poles and streetlights are uncovered and dangle on the road.

Transformers across the district have been installed very close to the ground with low lying wires posing a grave threat to people.

Though no casualties due to electrocution have yet been reported from the town yet, the danger is always lurking. Two electrocution cases were reported from Badasahi block last year. Behera said NESCO has repaired electricity infrastructure in Krushnachandrapur and Khunta blocks of the district and work on the rest will be taken up basing on availability of funds. 

Shock risk

  • Open cables, low hanging live wires and bare transformers pose threat to life in public places

  • A large number of transformers in Baripada town do not have protective walls around them 

  • Two electrocution cases were reported from Badasahi block last year

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NESCO Odisha electrocution tragedy Mayurbhanj electrocution Ganjam bus electrocution
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp