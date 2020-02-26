Home States Odisha

Ragging: no action against accused after two weeks

Even after two weeks of a ragging case surfacing in VSSUT, authorities of the technical university are yet to take any action.

Published: 26th February 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even after two weeks of a ragging case surfacing in VSSUT, authorities of the technical university are yet to take any action. On February 13, a first-year student of department of civil engineering has alleged through a video that he was ragged by his seniors. He alleged that a senior student dragged him while returning to the hostel with his friends. The senior confronted him about not coming to classes in formal dress and took him to an area where a group of 25 to 30 second and third year students were present. 

They allegedly abused and beat him up. The student mentioned names of some seniors who assaulted him in the video and urged the university authorities to take action. Initially, Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT Atal Chaudhuri refuted the allegation of ragging and termed it a fight between hostel inmates and day scholars. The university authorities called parents of the accused students on February 17 and a disciplinary committee meeting was held on Monday. 

Dean (Students Welfare), SS Dash refused to comment on the meeting but said a notice will be issued to the students who have been named in the video soon. On the other hand, the delay in taking action against the accused has led to resentment among new students of the university.

LAST YEAR’s CASE
In August last year, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in the VSSUT had gone viral. In the video, the senior students were seen tearing the shirts of the junior students, slapping them and forcing them to dance holding their ears. The VSSUT had then debarred 10 students from appearing the examination for one year besides and slapped fine of `2,000 on 52 other students.

