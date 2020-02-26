Tech for marketing of curcumin sponge transferred  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar on Tuesday transferred its patented technology for production of curcumin sponge for wound healing. The technology developed by Dr Sanjeeb Sahoo, a scientist at ILS and his team, was transferred to Jaipur-based Golap Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. Director of the firm Srayance Jain signed the agreement for commercialisation of the product.

Curcumin is a natural photochemical derived from the rhizome of turmeric (Curcuma longa). It has low intrinsic toxicity and a wide range of pharmacological activity including anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties.The ability of curcumin to assist wound healing in case of diabetes has been well demonstrated. Curcumin treatment in diabetic wound demonstrated an increased formation of granulation tissue, neo-vascularisation and enhanced biosynthesis of extracellular matrix proteins like collagen.

ILS had earlier signed an MoU with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), an enterprise of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) in 2015 for commercialisation of curcumin sponge.