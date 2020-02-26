Three members of family found dead in house in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, three persons of a family, including a man, his wife and daughter were found dead in their house in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased are Brundaban Behera, Urmila Behera and Sunita Behera of Palia village in Chhatrapur police station limits. While Brundaban was found hanging, his wife and daughter were lying in a pool of blood.

The incident came to fore after neighbours informed the police as the house was closed from inside and no one woke up in the morning. The police broke open the door only to find them dead. Though the cause of deaths has not been ascertained yet, police suspected Brundaban killed the duo before committing suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of the house.

A team of police officials and scientific team reached the village for investigation. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy also rushed to the spot. A pall of gloom has descended the village.