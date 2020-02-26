Home States Odisha

Top cadre surrenders to police as Maoists kill villager in Odisha's Malkangiri district

The cadre Kamlyu Beti alias Kamlu, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, joined the CPI(Maoist) local organisational squad in Pedaras of Katekyan area committee under Darva division in 2007.

DIG (South Western) Safeen Ahmad K with the Maoist Kamlyu

DIG (South Western) Safeen Ahmad K with the Maoist Kamlyu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A wanted cadre of the banned CPI(Maoist) outfit surrendered after Naxals killed a civilian holding him responsible for the killing of two cadres in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri.

On Tuesday, a Maoist wanted by police for involvement in violent crimes including murder of civilians, surrendered before the DIG (South Western range) Safeen Ahmad K. The cadre Kamlyu Beti alias Kamlu carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

He was the Kanger Ghati area committee secretary of Darva division under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee in Chhattisgarh. The DIG said that disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, Kamlu decided to join mainstream. 

A native of Kamka village under Ganglur police limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Kamlu was reportedly disappointed with senior Maoist leader Sanju, the Divisional Committee Member of Kanger Ghati area committee, for creating differences between Telugu cadres and those from other states.

Kamlu had joined the CPI(Maoist) local organisational squad in Pedaras of Katekyan area committee under Darva division in 2007.

His is allegedly involved in eight crimes including killing of civilians Guja Kabasi of Kukurkund village under Mathili police limits, Prabodh Bisoi of Challanguda village and Pardesi Dhurua of Khatuapadar village under Mathili police limits in 2019 and 2018.  The DIG said the Maoist will be rehabilitated as per the State Government’s Maoist surrender policy.

‘Police informer’ murdered in swabhiman anchal

MALKANGIRI: A villager of the erstwhile cut-off region was killed by Maoists who suspected him of being a police informer on Sunday. The body of the victim Dinabandhu Bepari of Jodamba village was found by locals at Bihanguda Chhak near Khajaguda forest under Jodamba panchayat on Monday.

Bepari was held responsible for the killing of two cadres in Janturai village in Swabhiman Anchal on January 25 when there was a face off between the Naxals and villagers.

He along with his family members was on his way to Panasput on Sunday when his vehicle was intercepted by Maoists. They directed his family members to leave and asked him to accompany them to Khajaguda forest, 4 km away from the Jodamba BSF camp where they killed him.

Police are yet to come out with a statement on the murder. Although security forces have cleared Maoist presence by establishing BSF COB at Janbai, Badpada, Jantapai and Hantalguda, Maoists still dominate areas like Panasput, Ralegada, Papermetla, Andrapalli and Jantri.

Crime record

Crime record

Kamlu had joined the CPI(Maoist) local organisational squad in Pedaras of Katekyan area committee under Darva division in 2007. His is allegedly involved in 8 crimes including killing of civilians

