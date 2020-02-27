Infant dies in Odisha after putting live wire in mouth while playing on the floor

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a tragic incident, an eight-month-old child was electrocuted after putting a naked electric wire in his mouth in Nuapada district on Tuesday. The infant Kunal was the son of Prasanta and Bhumika Satnami of Kandetara village.

One of the family members had left an electric wire plugged in a socket but as there was no electricity then, the switch was left on.

Kunal while playing on the floor crawled towards the socket and pulled out the wire. He put it in his mouth and got electrocuted. The family rushed him to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

Nuapada PS IIC Aditya Mahakud a case of unnatural death has been registered.