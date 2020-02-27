Home States Odisha

Keep watch on mischief mongers, especially in minority community dominated areas: Odisha police

Anti-CAA protests in Odisha, though fewer in number, have remained peaceful as the State Govt has remained alert to the situation whereas other States have reported violence and strident agitation.

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As Delhi continued to burn and bleed over communal riots, Odisha police on Wednesday sounded off its SPs to remain alert and keep a strict vigil at important places, especially in minority community dominated areas, of the State. In view of protests by various minority organisations and community members against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register, the State Police Headquarters directed that police reach out to community leaders to pre-empt any volatile situation before a build-up.

Districts with a substantial minority population are under surveillance even as the advisory also stated that cyberspace must be closely monitored so that it is not misused by mischief mongers to stoke communal passion.

Anti-CAA protests in Odisha, though fewer in number, have remained peaceful as the State Government has remained alert to the situation whereas other States have reported violence and strident agitation.

The Government though is still uneasy with the fact that there are rallies and meetings in favour of as well as against CAA and apprehensive that law and order situation may not be ruled out. Districts have been directed to adequately deploy police force in vulnerable pockets and intensify patrolling in areas having a record of communal incidents.

Sources in the State Police said that in several coastal districts, IGs and SPs have been asked to keep a watch on persons who could act as a trigger with provocative speeches. “We are already in touch with community leaders to keep things calm,” said a senior officer.

The advisory said adequate police deployment must be made for crowd control at agitational programmes by both groups - those opposing and supporting CAA.

