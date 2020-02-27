Odisha trader’s accounts attached for Rs 3.21 crore tax evasion

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Commercial Tax and GST officials of Jeypore circle in Koraput district have attached bank accounts of a trader for tax evasion to the tune of Rs 3.21 crore. Ranganath Mishra, the proprietor of Prasanti filling station at Borrigumma, was assessed tax of around Rs 3.21 crore for 2014-15 financial year. The trader had collected the tax directly after selling petroleum products.

As per norms, the trader should have deposited the tax in the CTO through bank account but he did not do so. Taking the matter seriously, the CTO issued notice to Mishra in August, 2018 to pay the amount but he ignored it. Officials served several notices to the trader to collect the tax but in vain.

The matter was taken up with the higher officials of Commercial Tax department and subsequently, the Deputy commissioner asked managers of SBI branches in Koraput and Borrigumma as well as Borrigumma Utkal Gramya Bank, where Mishra had accounts, to hold all transactions of the trader.

Commercial Tax Deputy Commissioner, Jeypore Basant Karakara said the CTO attached the bank accounts as the trader was evading tax for years together. Meanwhile, Mishra on Wednesday wrote a letter to the CTO stating that he would take the matter to court.