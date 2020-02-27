Samples of COVID-19 suspect sent to Bhubaneswar for test

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The throat swab and blood samples of a Sundargarh youth suspected to be infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) were sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar for test. He is under observation at the special isolation ward of VIMSAR.

The youth who returned from South Korea on February 22, was brought to VIMSAR on Tuesday after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. Associate Professor of the Pulmonary Medicine department, Sudarshan Pothal said they sent both the throat swab and the blood samples to RMRC which will send them to the Virology lab at Kolkata.

It will take around two days to get to the test report. The youth has been kept in the isolation ward and his condition is stable, he said.