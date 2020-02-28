Battling underutilization of resources, the MCCC draws up plans to attract Sambalpur youth 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Battling under-utilisation of its resources, the Model Career Counselling Centre (MCCC) here has drawn up plans for upscaling facilities so as to draw more and more youth into its fold. The MCCC is soon going to set up an e-library besides launching capsule courses for the youth preparing for competitive exams. Under the capsule modules, the centre will tie up with various top-level knowledge partners to provide guidance and doubt clearing sessions for the youth appearing in competitive exams.

The MCCC was set up in 2017 as a project of the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) through the National Career Service (NCS). In 2018, it was expanded with the then district collector Samarth Verma, establishing a library there, known as Sambalpur Knowledge Hub. The centre aims to facilitate career counselling, assessment, technical up-skilling and knowledge support that would help youths of the district to fetch a good job or appear for competitive examinations.

At present, the centre has a library with more than 2,000 books for competitive examination preparation, a seminar hall and an IT lab along with two full-time counsellors. However, it has been battling low use due to lack of awareness among the youth and general public on the facilities and services. On an average 10-30 people visit the centre to use the library daily and the number of IT lab users are even less. In-charge of MCCC, Gulshan Kumar Rohilla said, “The centre strives to create awareness about the Central and State Government as well as private job opportunities and help the educated youth to identify various career prospects around them. Besides, through our counselling services, we can help them in career mapping so that they can get a clear direction for themselves.”

The centre has counselled as many as 881 youth in last one year through its efforts. It has also conducted group counselling in 94 schools and educational institutions while organising four job fairs including two mega job fairs, and 13 job drives in which more than 4115 candidates were shortlisted by different organisations. The Knowledge Hub at the centre is also packed with all the necessary books needed for appearing the competitive exams. Besides, they organise a number of seminars persons who have cracked the competitive exams earlier as guest lecturers. The services are not limited to any specific age group of people. Recently, a 52-year-old after getting counselled at the centre got a job at a private enterprise. The MCC also launched a flagship rehabilitation programme called ‘Nua Diga’ in which last year they had rehabilitated four juvenile criminals after giving necessary training and jobs. In the second edition, they are going to focus on women juvenile criminals.

