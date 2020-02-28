Hey Google, now translate in Odia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Translation to Odia will now be easy via internet. Google has announced to have added support for five new languages, including Odia to its translation service. Odia has been added along with Kinyarwanda, Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. The move is said to be the first addition of new languages to Google’s artificial intelligence-powered translation product in the last four years. The collective speaking population of all five languages is about 75 million around the globe and the new languages support both text and website translations, a company official said in a statement.

The Odia translation service was added following repeated demands from internet buffs and Odia speaking professionals from across the country and outside. With this, the translation service is now available in 108 languages. “Languages without having much web content have traditionally been challenging to translate. However, we have added support for five languages, including Odia, through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with active involvement of the Google Translate Community,” the official added.