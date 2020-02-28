Illegal parking of auto-rickshaws chokes Odisha's busy roads

Home States Odisha

The police had also issued a warning that violation of the order is an offence and punishable under section 96 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 and compoundable with fine of Rs1000.

Auto-rickshaws parked in front of old jail at Dargha Bazaar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Illegal parking of auto-rickshaws on busy roads continues unabated leading to traffic congestion in the city even though parking places have been designated by the Commissionerate Police four months back. Following frequent traffic snarls due to illegal parking, the police on October 23 had identified 16 places for parking of 640 auto-rickshaws to ease congestions on city roads. 

Accordingly, it had made provisions for parking of 20 three-wheelers on Link Road before the railway bridge near Dammaharaj sweet stall, 60 vehicles ahead of bus parking at Press Chowk, 50 at the place from Badambadi bus stand entry point to Government bus stand exit point, 60 on the roadside stretching from Badambadi private bus stand exit point to Jagannath Lane, 30 adjacent to Bajrakabati BSNL boundary wall, 50 from College Chowk in CDA market to Old DIG Railway Office boundary wall, 30 at the place opposite to Ranihat High School, 15 near Tinikonia Bagicha, 30 in front of Big Bazaar, 20 near Gauri Shankar park, 30 in front of insurance office at Naya Sarak, 60 each at backside of the bus stop near OMP square and adjacent to boundary wall of 6th Battalion, 70 near OSAP’s western side gate, 60 from Satichaura to Ashwini hospital and 40 in front of CDA sector-6 market.

The police had also issued a warning that violation of the order is an offence and punishable under section 96 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 and compoundable with fine of Rs1000. While the designated parking places are yet to be developed by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, lack of enforcement activities is said to have facilitated the auto-rickshaw drivers to park their vehicles on the restricted places violating the order. “We cannot intensify enforcement drive against illegal parking as the identified places are yet to be developed. We have written a letter to the Collector and the civic body for development of the identified parking places as soon as possible,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh. 

