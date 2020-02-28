Memo to Odisha Collector to stop mine exploration   

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Members of Kodingamali Surakhya Manch on Thursday took out a rally and urged Collector Madhusudan Mishra to take steps to stop exploration of minerals by Mythri Infra at Kodingamali bauxite mines.

A memorandum was submitted to the Collector and SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo in this regard. Manch leader Abhijit Bagh alleged that Mythri Infra has been creating disturbances in villages near the mines.

In the last two and a half years, more than a dozen police cases have been registered against the members of the manch and this reflects the state of affairs in the region, he said. The firm has transferred money to bank accounts of 2,000 locals to create rift among villagers. The manch has sought a probe into the matter, Bagh added.

People of 22 villages in Laxmipur, Kashipur and Dasmanthpur have been opposing bauxite exploration from Kodingamali mines that was leased out to Mythri Infra by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Members of the manch said villagers, opposing the mineral exploration, are being threatened by those who support the firm. They said bauxite mine was leased out to the firm without conducting proper gram sabha and palli sabha. The members requested the Collector to invite village committees for a peaceful ‘palli sabha.’