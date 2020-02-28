Home States Odisha

PPT completes dredging at Mahanadi river mouth  

Chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Rinkesh Roy announced the completion of dredging operations at the mouth of Mahanadi river here on Thursday. 

Mahanadi river

Mahanadi river (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Chairman of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) Rinkesh Roy announced the completion of dredging operations at the mouth of Mahanadi river here on Thursday. The work, undertaken by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, had started on January 2. It was meant to prevent any mishaps at integrated fishery harbour constructed by PPT with assistance from the Union Ministry of Agriculture. 

The construction of the fishery harbour was completed in 1995 and commissioned in 1998. It was handed over to the State Government on September 27, 2011.The fishery harbour, located on the right bank of Mahanadi river, has a width of 100 metre. The harbour is managed by the State Fisheries department.

The local fishing community has been facing difficulties owing to siltation at the river mouth over the years preventing smooth navigation of vessels during approach/exit from the harbour. The Mahanadi river mouth was last dredged almost 20 years back. Roy said depth of four metre is being maintained at critical areas of the river mouth even during low tide. PPT had earlier dredged the channel in 1998 and 2000 by engaging the dredgers of DCIL.

