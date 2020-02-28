Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan to unveil Ultimate Medicare in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Charitable Trust is all set to unveil its newest health care initiative, SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM), a state-of-the-art multi-super specialty quaternary care hospital in the city. Spread across 10 acre of land, the nine-storey hospital having world class infrastructure and modern equipment will offer next-generation treatment in patient-focused and technology-enhanced settings under one roof. The hospital has 14 modular OTs and dedicated trauma ICUs besides best-in-class international technologies like Pet CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI and HDR Bravos Brachy Therapy for advanced cancer treatment.

With disciplines of Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Critical Care and Pulmonology, Gastro Sciences, Joint Replacement and Orthopedics, Renal Sciences and Onco Sciences, SUMUM aims at providing an ecosystem of healing with high-quality care and safety features besides a wide spectrum of clinical education and research opportunities.

Founder president of SOA Manojranjan Nayak said the hospital has been developed to make global standard of healthcare accessible to all. It will provide a dynamic healing environment focused on complete patient recovery marked by the ethos of trust and transparency besides inculcating a culture of empathy and compassion, he said. CEO Dr Swetapadma Das said the hospital is poised to revolutionise the regional landscape in healthcare.

“We endeavour to become the ultimate destination of health and wellness. We look forward to set new benchmarks in healthcare facilities and reach out to people to include them in our ambit of compassionate care,” she added. The new facility, one of the largest in eastern India, will be opened on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.