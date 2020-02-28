Home States Odisha

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan to unveil Ultimate Medicare in Odisha

Founder president of SOA Manojranjan Nayak said the hospital has been developed to make global standard of healthcare accessible to all.

Published: 28th February 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

SOA university

Siksha O Anusandhan University in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Charitable Trust is all set to unveil its newest health care initiative, SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM), a state-of-the-art multi-super specialty quaternary care hospital in the city. Spread across 10 acre of land, the nine-storey hospital having world class infrastructure and modern equipment will offer next-generation treatment in patient-focused and technology-enhanced settings under one roof. The hospital has 14 modular OTs and dedicated trauma ICUs besides best-in-class international technologies like Pet CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI and HDR Bravos Brachy Therapy for advanced cancer treatment.

With disciplines of Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Critical Care and Pulmonology, Gastro Sciences, Joint Replacement and Orthopedics, Renal Sciences and Onco Sciences, SUMUM aims at providing an ecosystem of healing with high-quality care and safety features besides a wide spectrum of clinical education and research opportunities.

Founder president of SOA Manojranjan Nayak said the hospital has been developed to make global standard of healthcare accessible to all. It will provide a dynamic healing environment focused on complete patient recovery marked by the ethos of trust and transparency besides inculcating a culture of empathy and compassion, he said. CEO Dr Swetapadma Das said the hospital is poised to revolutionise the regional landscape in healthcare.

“We endeavour to become the ultimate destination of health and wellness. We look forward to set new benchmarks in healthcare facilities and reach out to people to include them in our ambit of compassionate care,” she added. The new facility, one of the largest in eastern India, will be opened on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siksha O Anusandhan
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
People preparing tea for those affected by the riots in Mustafa area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Scenes of destruction and heartbreak around riot-hit Delhi as city limps back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp