Sisters assaulted by Odisha cops to get Rs 50,000 relief 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the State Government to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to two sisters who were allegedly assaulted by police on May 6, 2018.

Disposing of petitions filed by four people including the victim sisters and rights activists on Wednesday, the Commission also sought response of the Principal Secretary of Home department and the DGP over the matter along with action taken report within two months.

“No doubt the State Government has initiated departmental and criminal proceedings against the delinquent public servants. However, for the violation of human rights and the sufferings the victims underwent, the Commission considers that compensation should be awarded to them,” the OHRC said in its order.

“Having regards to the facts and circumstances of the case, the Commission considers it to be appropriate to award a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the two victims,” it added.

Sources said the victims were detained by Nayapalli police over a civil dispute on May 6, 2018. During their detention, the two sisters were allegedly subjected to assault by police personnel.

They were arrested and produced before a magistrate the following day. After being released on interim bail, they posted pictures of police excesses on social media and it went viral.

The police, however, claimed that they had gone to Behera Sahi after receiving a complaint about a clash between two families over a property dispute.

The police faced stiff resistance from the family against whom the complaint was lodged and even two woman constables were allegedly assaulted by the two sisters while they were pacifying the agitated families.