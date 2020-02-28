Home States Odisha

Union Minister Pradhan leads Japanese steel dream, Odisha CM extends hand

Naveen said, Odisha now is the highest producer of steel in India and its strong base of steel making provides a huge opportunity for the ancillary and downstream industry. 

Published: 28th February 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets Japan Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki and Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Lokaseva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets Japan Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki and Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Lokaseva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan leading a high-level Japanese delegation to strengthen the steel sector in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday proposed an exclusive Japan Industrial Cluster near the Capital City for which the State Government will provide all facilitation. The issue cropped up during CM’s meeting with the high-level delegation including Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki at Lok Seba Bhavan here to discuss development of steel cluster and the prospects of Japanese investment in steel and downstream industries in Odisha.The Chief Minister requested the Ambassador to consider Japan to be the partner country for the Make-In-Odisha Conclave-2020.

Naveen said, Odisha now is the highest producer of steel in India and its strong base of steel making provides huge opportunity for ancillary and downstream industry. Stating that the Odisha Government is now focusing on achieving at least 50 per cent value addition to the sector by 2030, he proposed Japanese investment in automobiles, food processing, chemicals and petro chemical sectors.The Union Minister who has taken lead to bring Japanese technology support to the State said, after Arcellor Mittal’s takeover of Essar Steel, Nippon steel and JFE-JFW have associated with this project. 

Two steel giants of Japan - Nippon and JFE - will invest in Odisha in a big way. The target is to make Japan an associate in ‘Purvodaya’ which aims to drive accelerated development of Eastern India through establishment of integrated steel hubs for which Odisha has the best potential, Pradhan added.Japanese investments and technology flow into Odisha will strengthen steel sector, generate large scale employment and create win-win situation for all stakeholders. “Kalinganagar will be developed as the epicentre of Mission Purvodaya. Working together with the Odisha Government, Central Ministries and industry, we aim to make Kalinganagar a vibrant hotspot of global steel industry,” he tweeted after the meeting.
 

Pradhan leads Japan team, Naveen offers cluster
Pradhan had invited Suzuki to Odisha to explore opportunities in the steel sector seeking Japan to be a partner country in Mission Purvodaya which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big dream for Eastern India. Stating that Odisha is well-poised to be the heart of this eastern steel hub, Pradhan said, Japanese technological expertise and investments will further strengthen the steel sector in the State and drive socio-economic growth.

“More than 75% of India’s envisioned incremental steel capacity will come from eastern India with Odisha alone crossing 100 MTPA. There is immense scope for growth in high grade steel, downstream sector, ancillaries, capital goods and cluster development,” he informed. Rasika Chaubey, Additional Secretary, Steel, Union Government, gave a presentation on the Purvodaya. Official sources said the eastern belt has the potential to add more than 75 per cent of the country’s incremental steel capacity envisioned by the National Steel Policy. It is expected that out of 300 MT capacity by 2030-31, over 200 MT can come from this region alone. Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials of the Union Steel Ministry and State Government attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha steel industry Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
People preparing tea for those affected by the riots in Mustafa area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Scenes of destruction and heartbreak around riot-hit Delhi as city limps back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp