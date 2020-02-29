Home States Odisha

Hi-tech farm in Odisha to conserve Sahiwal breed 

The farm superintendent said the primary focus is to conserve and promote the Sahiwal breed among farmers in the State.

Published: 29th February 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

cattle, cow, Sahiwal

Sahiwal breed is in demand for its high milk yield, resistance to diseases and pests.

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Bovine Breeding Research and Bull-Mother Farm (BBR&BF) at Kuanrmunda is set to take a huge leap in the conservation of the indigenous Sahiwal cattle breed with addition of state-of-the-art facilities. The exclusive Sahiwal breeding farm under Rashtriya Gokul Mission will soon be equipped with a hi-tech cow shed for breeding the world-famous cattle variety. The Mission has sanctioned `3crore for the purpose.

The BBR&BF superintendent Dr. Muktikanta Bhuiyan said the hi-tech shed will have a capacity to house 400 cows and 200 will be inducted in the first phase. This apart, the farm will have its own fodder production unit. An irrigation project is coming up over 100 acres would ensure harvesting of different grass fodder thrice in a year, while another 85 acre would be taken up for fodder cultivation during monsoon, he said.

The farm superintendent said the primary focus is to conserve and promote the Sahiwal breed among farmers in the State. It has a target of producing 10-12 Sahiwal bulls through artificial insemination annually. Surplus cows and bulls will be provided to farmers. At present, the farm has 206 cows, including 66 milking ones of which 58 are Sahiwal variety. The remaining ones are of cross-bred jersey  and other breeds, which will be phased out gradually. The farm last year supplied two Sahiwal bull calves to the Frozen Semen Bank at Cuttack. The indigenous cattle breed from the Indian sub-content is in high demand in the country and world over for its high milk yield, resistance to diseases and pests and tolerance to climatic conditions. 

HIGH IN DEMAND

  • Sahiwal breed is in demand for its high milk yield, resistance to diseases and pests.
  • It gives an average milk yield of 2,325 litre per lactation cycle or 16-19 litre daily
  • It is resistant to tick and other parasites
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bovine Breeding Research and Bull-Mother Farm Kuanrmunda Sahiwal breeding
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp