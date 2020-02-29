Maximum temperature in Odisha to be above normal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its seasonal forecast outlook for March, April and May has forecast 43 per cent probability of maximum temperature in core heatwave zone States, including Odisha, to be above normal.

In the pre-monsoon season, average maximum temperature is expected to be warmer than normal by greater than equal to 0.5 degree Celsius to less than 1 degree over Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Similarly, the average mean temperature is likely to be warmer than normal by greater than equal to 0.5 degree Celsius to less than 1 degree over Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East and West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East and West Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Regional Met office said heatwave condition is expected in the State under the influence of the north-westerly winds. This apart, mercury is expected to remain warmer this year due to rising ocean temperature and rapid urbanisation. “Heatwave alert is issued when a place records over 40 degree Celsius or over 4.5 degree normal temperature,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.