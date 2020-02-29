Home States Odisha

One big jump and BJP will be number one: Amit Shah

Shah, Pradhan and other senior BJP leaders made a strong pitch for the party in the State.

Published: 29th February 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of BJP carrying masks of Home Minister Amit Shah at Janata Maidan

Supporters of BJP carrying masks of Home Minister Amit Shah at Janata Maidan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Buoyed by BJP’s electoral surge in Odisha in the last General Elections, Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday said the party needs one big jump to reach the top position in Odisha. Though Shah refrained from any direct attack either on Naveen Patnaik or Biju Janata Dal during his 17-minute address, he made it amply clear that his party is focused on Odisha and made a strong pitch to people to give mandate to the saffron party in the next elections in the State. 

Thanking the people of Odisha for extending support to BJP in the 2019 General Elections, he said BJD bagged 1.1 crore votes but the BJP surged to get 91 lakh votes. “The party increased its vote share from 21 per cent to 38.4 per cent. Of 37,000 booths, we were ahead in over 14,000 booths. All credit to the party workers and people of the State. One more jump and the party will be No 1,” he said to a thunderous applause by a massive turnout at CAA rally at Janata Maidan here.

He also highlighted the increased flow of Central assistance to Odisha under the Modi Government saying that the State received Rs 2.11 lakh crore during 14th Finance Commission as against just Rs 79,000 crore from 13th Finance Commission when Congress was in power. “We will leave no stone unturned for overall development of the eastern region in which Odisha will have a lion’s share. We will develop Odisha the way Gujarat was developed,” he assured. Shah who invoked Lord Jagannath said he never felt Odisha was different from Gujarat. “Rather it is like my second home because Mahaprabhu Jagannath has kept showering his blessings on both Gujarat and Odisha,” he said. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by BJP leaders | Irfana

He also urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take the Central schemes to the doorsteps of beneficiaries with right earnest and let them feel the spirit of PM Narendra Modi.

Union PNG and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said BJP will work even harder and present the vision of PM Modi as an alternative in the State. “Unlike other governments, BJP has always given priority to Odisha. The Centre released Rs 300 crore before cyclone Fani and Rs 1,000 crore after the calamity devastated the State,” he said. Former Union Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram thanked the people for sending eight BJP MPs to Parliament in the last election and relegating Congress to a distant third spot. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made tremendous progress in recent years. Eastern India, Odisha in particular, has been receiving huge funds for development after the BJP-led NDA formed Government at the Centre, she said. 

Shah, Sardar Patel of present era: Sambit
Bhubaneswar: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel of the present era. Drawing a similarity between the two leaders at the CAA rally here, Patra said like Patel, Shah is also working hard to safeguard the integrity of the country. BJP leader and Union MSME Minster Pratap Chandra Sarangi, while welcoming Shah to the stage, also termed him as ‘Iron Man’, a sobriquet that Sardar Patel had earned. 

Huge cutouts dot venue
The CAA rally at Janata Maidan being the first public meeting of Shah in the State after he became Union Home Minister, the State unit of BJP left no stone unturned to make it a grand event. Larger-than-life cutouts of Shah along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda grabbed eyeballs at the venue. Roads leading to Janata Maidan were also painted saffron with party flags and banners dotting both the sides. 

Crowd management
The BJP had a tough time bringing party workers and the public into the venue during the CAA rally. The security checking at the entrances delayed public entry inside the ground. With some seats still vacant and Shah’s arrival drawing close, party leaders had to request police not to delay public entry. 

Congress takes to streets
Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Friday held demonstration against the pro-CAA rally addressed by Shah here. Party activists burnt the effigy of the Union Home Minister at Master Canteen Square.  A rally led by working president of Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee Rashmi Mohapatra was brought from the Congress Bhavan in protest.  “When Delhi is burning, a pro-CAA rally has been organised by the BJP by spending crores of rupees,” she said. Meanwhile, blaming BJP for the Delhi violence, former union minister and senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das demanded the resignation of Shah as the Union Home Minister.  Stating that Shah’s visit is meant to create support for the Centre from the State on the CAA issue, Das said, “The Centre is not focusing on the common people. Rather, it has started divide-and-rule policy which is affecting lives of common people.”

Target for party leaders
Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked party men to work hard to strengthen BJP’s organisation in Odisha at the grassroots level. Shah ended his day’s engagements by a meeting with all the party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders here. State BJP president Sameer Mohanty told mediapersons that Shah has given a very important task to partymen at the meeting. “A roadmap was prepared for strengthening party organisation in the State. Besides, discussions were held to strengthen all the 37,000 booth level organisations of the party,” he said. Former BJP State president and Kalahandi MP Basant Panda said as a political rival, the party will not hesitate to expose the weaknesses of the State Government. Discussion were also held on how to develop Odisha in coming days, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Amit shah in Odisha
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp