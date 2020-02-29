Soon, you can walk through interiors of Konark Sun Temple, now sealed with sand

By Express News Service

KONARK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday accepted a proposal to remove the sand from the Jagamohan (assembly hall of the monument) of the Konark Sun Temple, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Odisha.

The British had filled the Jagamohan with sand and sealed it in 1903 to ensure the stability of the 13th-century monument.

ASI accepted the proposal at the end of the two-day national conference on ‘Conservation of Sun Temple’ attended by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. “Sand will be removed from the ancient structure and ASI has been asked to prepare a report on the modalities,” Patel said.

ASI will form a committee of experts to examine and decide the openings through which the sand can be removed. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will be part of the panel.

In 1987, ASI had recommended removal of sand through three points which include ‘Amalakh’ (fluted finial stone) on the top of the structure besides two others on northern and western sides.

“We will study the best and safest routes to enter Jagamohan considering its structural stability and then proceed with the work”, said Superintending Archeologist of ASI-Bhubaneswar circle Arun Mallik said.

ASI possesses expertise in dismantling and re-constructing temples and such works have been successfully executed in Mahakala temple in Ratnagiri and several other shrines outside the state. “In Konark’s case, we can open the Amalakha, dismantle the stones, number them one by one, take out the sand, treat the interiors and reconstruct the entire temple again,” he said.

The other options are opening the Jagamohan from northern or western sides and remove sand safely.

Last year, CBRI submitted a report to ASI suggesting refilling of Jagamohan on the basis that the existing sand has settled by 12 feet. The New Indian Express carried a detailed report (October 13, 2019) in which experts had suggested removal of sand to assess the damage to interior walls of the eight-century-old monument.

“Filling it with sand would have only saved the temple for 50 or 100 years but removing it and treating the interiors will improve the life span by at least another 500 years. The condition it is in now, it will crumble under the impact of even a small earthquake. The ASI’s decision to remove sand instead of refilling it is praiseworthy,” said BK Rath, former superintending archaeologist of State Archaeology Wing of Odisha Government.

Eminent structural engineer Prof GC Mitra, however, said sand removal may lead to the collapse of the temple. It needs to be done with utmost care and continuity, he said.

In another development, the ASI has decided to do small carvings on the vertical plain stones put up at the Sun temple to give the monument a new look. The carvings will be done within the permitted limits of the AMASR Act.