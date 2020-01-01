Home States Odisha

Kosagumuda girl murdered, not raped: Odisha Police

In a new twist to the alleged minor rape and murder case of Kosagumuda, police have claimed that the girl was murdered and not raped.

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: In a new twist to the alleged minor rape and murder case of Kosagumuda, police have claimed that the girl was murdered and not raped. The victim’s family told media persons on Tuesday that police gave them the post-mortem report of the deceased on Monday which revealed that the girl was not raped but strangulated to death.

On Monday, DIG (southern range) Satyabrata Bhoi along with a team of police officials visited the victim’s native Gumundoli village under Kosagumuda police station limits. They inspected the spot and discussed the post-mortem report with the family of the deceased. The police informed the family that the girl was not gang-raped, but was murdered. They assured them of arresting the accused soon.

At around 8 pm on December 13, while her family members were celebrating the Diwali festival, the girl had gone out of her house to attend nature’s call. When she did not return till late at night, the girl’s parents started searching but failed to trace her.

Next morning, some villagers while going to paddy fields, about 500 metres away, found the girl’s body and informed her family and police. Her body bore multiple injury marks and police found two jeans trousers from the spot under Kosagumuda police station limits. Family members alleged that she was raped and murdered and demanded justice from the police.

Uncle of the girl, Surendra Prerit said the family does not believe the post-mortem report and has demanded fresh investigation into the case. “There were evidences of sexual assault on the victim’s body,” he said. Members of Christian Samaj of Kosagumuda also dismissed the post-mortem report and threatened of hitting the streets, if the victim’s family does not get justice by January 4. “The post-mortem report is baseless and a cover-up by police,” alleged president of the outfit, HS Bag.

