Trafficking of girls from Odisha's districts on rise

KENDRAPARA: Trafficking of girls from the seaside villages of the district and its nearby areas on the pretext of marriage has increased considerably in recent years. Participants of a public dialogue on child trafficking free India here on Monday alleged adequate steps are not being taken to check child and girl trafficking in the district.

Traffickers in the guise of prospective grooms managed to trap an estimated 100 girls, including minors, every year from the seaside villages and the situation might worsen in the next few years, said child rights activist Anuradha Mohanty. However, as per the report of the district administration, only 182 girls are missing in the district till date. “Traffickers generally target girls from poor families residing in villages along the sea and take them outside the State and force them into prostitution and other works. Young girls are being trafficked in these areas through false promises of marriage and a better life,” she said.

“Young girls are deceived in the name of marriage by professional agents and sold to buyers. This is actually known as bride trafficking. It is high time the administration registered all marriages to save girls from trafficking,” said Binayak Swain of BATNET.

Ex-Principal of Tulasi Women’s College Ajay Biswal expressed serious concern at the rising number of missing girls and children in the district. “There is a close link between missing children and girls and organised crime. The report of missing children and girls is not a healthy sign as it indicates social deterioration and erosion of values in the family system,” he said. The public dialogue was organized by BATNET, Pecus and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation (KSF) in collaboration with the district administration.