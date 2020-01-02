Home States Odisha

Jeypore RMC election delayed by seven years, farmers hit as development works at standstill

The RMC is the agency that facilitates the marketing, procurement of farmers produce in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Boipariguda and Kundra blocks and over 25,000 farmers are covered under it.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Delay in the election of office-bearers of the Jeypore Regulated Market Committee (RMC) has hit farmers hard as all development and facilitation works have come to a standstill in the region. Election of office bearers has been waiting for the last seven years after the tenure of RMC body ended in 2013.

The last election was conducted in 2009. The RMC is the agency that facilitates the marketing and procurement of farmers produce in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Boipariguda and Kundra blocks and over 25,000 farmers are covered under it. It has been running 64 paddy mandis in Jeypore sub-division.

Although farmers have been demanding infrastructure, equipment for procurement and basic amenities at these mandis, the RMC members are unable to help them as they no longer hold the office. Many of the mandis even lack drinking water facility for farmers who come there for selling their paddy and some do not even have weight measures to weigh paddy. Unless new RMC office bearers are elected, no new steps can be initiated for the development of mandis, sources said. Sub-Collector of Jeypore is the president of the RMC but as he is occupied with administrative assignments, he is unable to look into RMC matters regularly. Meanwhile, farmers of Jeypore have appealed the Collector to intervene and conduct election to the RMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha farmers Jeypore Regulated Market Committee RMC Jeypore farmers
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp