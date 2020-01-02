Unavailability of Niramaya drugs hits Odisha's SCB patients 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital are left in the lurch due to the non-availability of medicines under the Niramaya scheme. Seven Niramaya outlets were set up in the hospital to cater to the huge inflow of patients. While two outlets each are located in front of the Outdoor, Emergency Ward and at Mental Health Institute, another counter was opened in the Cardiology department. However, only five of them are functional at present. Two counters near the Outdoor and Emergency Ward remain closed due to a shortage of staff. As on December 30, the Niramaya outlets have the stock of only 125 to 200 types of drugs. As a result, patients are being compelled to buy medicines from outside.

A heart patient Nakuli Maharana of Patasura in Nischintakoili block alleged that he was not able to get the medicines prescribed by the doctor from the Niramaya outlet at Cardiology department as they were not available. He had to purchase the costly medicines from private stores. More than 1,000 patients visit the Niramaya outlets at the SCBMCH to get free drugs daily. However, more than half of them return empty-handed, sources said. Patients undergoing treatment at Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry departments are the worst affected as they do not get all the prescribed drugs. Though each outlet has four counters, only two are functioning due to lack of manpower.

As a result, patients are being forced to wait for hours to get medicines. Long queues in front of the outlets have become a common sight. Hospital authorities were not available to comment on the issue.