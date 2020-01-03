Home States Odisha

BJP campaign for CAA, NRC in Odisha's Sundargarh

The BJP workers would be mobilised at villages in rural pockets and ward level in urban areas to conduct door-to-door campaign and educate people on CAA and NRC.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh BJP has decided to sensitise people at the grassroots about the misleading campaign of opposition Congress and Left parties and spreading lies on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and other BJP leaders said the saffron party would expose the misleading campaign of Congress, Left and other regional parties through various public contact exercises. 

Accusing the Opposition parties of compromising the internal security of India with lies for vote bank politics, Oram said, “The CAA aims to give Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and in no way threatens the citizens of the country. Similarly, NRC targets only illegal immigrants.”

BJP State secretary Dhiren Senapati said awareness campaign on CAA and NRC is part of the party’s nation-wide drive. Street corner meetings, public rallies and door-to-door distribution of leaflets would be 
taken up under the campaign, which would start from January 6.

