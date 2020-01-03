Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Rs 114 crore worth projects for Boudh district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As New Year gift for the people of Boudh, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 27 infrastructure projects worth Rs 114 crore.

Naveen launched the projects through video conference while inaugurating Boudh District Mahotsav. He inaugurated the drinking water project for Boudh town and laid foundation stone for the District Headquarters Hospital.

Stating that Rs 60 crore will be spent for construction of DHH, he said “the hospital project will be completed in time to provide better health services to the people district.”

The other projects include construction of new roads, sports complex and hostel for girl students. These projects will expedite development process of the district, he said.

The Mahotsav will help in promotion of art and culture in the district and create opportunities for the artists, he said.

Works Minister Prafulla Mallik, Minister for Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha, Boudh MLA Pradip Kumar Amat and senior officials were present.