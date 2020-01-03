Home States Odisha

Wait for gas pipeline to get longer in Rourkela

Laying of pipelines has been completed till Gaya and in Ranchi, Bokaro, Rourkela and till Paradip, work is in different stages.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Gas cylinder

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela’s wait for piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) connections for domestic and industrial connections will stretch beyond 2020.

General Manager (Projects) of GAIL B Behera stated at a meeting here that the work on the Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipeline, which will form the base of the piped connection in the Steel City, is in different stages of execution. 

Laying of pipelines has been completed till Gaya and in Ranchi, Bokaro, Rourkela and till Paradip, work is in different stages.

He said GAIL targets to complete pipeline laying work by October this year.

Behera said for domestic PNG connections, survey, feasibility report and networking strategy have been completed, while steps are being taken for getting permission from authorities concerned for pipeline laying at Rourkela. 

Initially, GAIL targets to start offline domestic connections at the Rourkela Industrial Township of Rourkela Steel Plant after October. 

After completion of main pipeline and distribution network, industrial houses can avail gas connection to replace fuel-based on coal and furnace oil with clean and efficient fuel. 

Union petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in March 2016 had assured that Rourkela would be connected with the project. Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, who has pressed for the project, said 762-km gas spur-line will be laid in the State under the project.  

In March last year, a CNG station for vehicles was inaugurated and another came up a few months later in Rourkela. 

The GAIL has won the City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding for Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts for supply of CNG for transport sector and PNG for households, industries and commercial units. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GAIL Rourkela Rourkela gas connection
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp