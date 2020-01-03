Wait for gas pipeline to get longer in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela’s wait for piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) connections for domestic and industrial connections will stretch beyond 2020.

General Manager (Projects) of GAIL B Behera stated at a meeting here that the work on the Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipeline, which will form the base of the piped connection in the Steel City, is in different stages of execution.

Laying of pipelines has been completed till Gaya and in Ranchi, Bokaro, Rourkela and till Paradip, work is in different stages.

He said GAIL targets to complete pipeline laying work by October this year.

Behera said for domestic PNG connections, survey, feasibility report and networking strategy have been completed, while steps are being taken for getting permission from authorities concerned for pipeline laying at Rourkela.

Initially, GAIL targets to start offline domestic connections at the Rourkela Industrial Township of Rourkela Steel Plant after October.

After completion of main pipeline and distribution network, industrial houses can avail gas connection to replace fuel-based on coal and furnace oil with clean and efficient fuel.

Union petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in March 2016 had assured that Rourkela would be connected with the project. Former Union Minister Dilip Ray, who has pressed for the project, said 762-km gas spur-line will be laid in the State under the project.

In March last year, a CNG station for vehicles was inaugurated and another came up a few months later in Rourkela.

The GAIL has won the City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding for Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts for supply of CNG for transport sector and PNG for households, industries and commercial units.