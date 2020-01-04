Home States Odisha

Annual bird census takes off in Odisha

The enumeration of avian species in Satkosia, Berhampur and Angul divisions was carried out on the day while at Chilika Wildlife Division and Bhitarkanika it will be carried out on January 5 and 6.

Published: 04th January 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

BIRDS

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual bird census in different forest and wildlife divisions of Odisha commenced on Friday.

The enumeration of avian species in Satkosia, Berhampur and Angul divisions was carried out on the day while at Chilika Wildlife Division and Bhitarkanika it will be carried out on January 5 and 6 respectively.

Satkosia Wildlife Division has engaged 10 units of forest officials and experts for counting. The census was also carried out in Mahanadi river system as well as Digapahandi, Khallikote, Berhampur and Samantiapali forest ranges of Berhampur Forest Division.

While 10 teams each were engaged for enumeration of birds in Berhampur and Khallikote forest ranges, 12 teams carried out the census in Digapahandi forest range and six were on the job in Samantiapalli forest range.

Preparations are also in place at Chilika for the annual exercise on January 5. “A total of 21 teams will conduct the one-day exercise in five ranges, including Balugaon and Rambha in Chilika Wildlife Division on January 5,” said Chilika Wildlife DFO Alok Ranjan Hota.

Each team will have four to five members including an expert, trained members involved in bird counting in past and staff of the division.

They will undergo training for the task on Saturday. Last year the number of winged guests in Chilika, the largest brackish water lagoon, had touched a whopping 10.48 lakh, the DFO said while expecting more number of avian species this year.

The bird census in Bhitarkanika National Park will be carried out on January 6. Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika National Park, Bikash Ranjan Dash said the census will be carried out at Rajnagar, Kanika, Gahiramatha, Mahakalpada and Kujang ranges. A total of 18 teams will be engaged for the task. During the previous winter census, the division had recorded 1.09 lakh birds.

Crocodile census ends

The three-day crocodile census in Bhitarkanika National Park was completed on Friday and the figure will be compiled on Saturday ending the entire process. In view of crocodile count, a ban has been imposed on visitors to the park till January 4. The ban will be lifted on January 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha bird census
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp