Annual bird census takes off in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The annual bird census in different forest and wildlife divisions of Odisha commenced on Friday.

The enumeration of avian species in Satkosia, Berhampur and Angul divisions was carried out on the day while at Chilika Wildlife Division and Bhitarkanika it will be carried out on January 5 and 6 respectively.

Satkosia Wildlife Division has engaged 10 units of forest officials and experts for counting. The census was also carried out in Mahanadi river system as well as Digapahandi, Khallikote, Berhampur and Samantiapali forest ranges of Berhampur Forest Division.

While 10 teams each were engaged for enumeration of birds in Berhampur and Khallikote forest ranges, 12 teams carried out the census in Digapahandi forest range and six were on the job in Samantiapalli forest range.

Preparations are also in place at Chilika for the annual exercise on January 5. “A total of 21 teams will conduct the one-day exercise in five ranges, including Balugaon and Rambha in Chilika Wildlife Division on January 5,” said Chilika Wildlife DFO Alok Ranjan Hota.

Each team will have four to five members including an expert, trained members involved in bird counting in past and staff of the division.

They will undergo training for the task on Saturday. Last year the number of winged guests in Chilika, the largest brackish water lagoon, had touched a whopping 10.48 lakh, the DFO said while expecting more number of avian species this year.

The bird census in Bhitarkanika National Park will be carried out on January 6. Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika National Park, Bikash Ranjan Dash said the census will be carried out at Rajnagar, Kanika, Gahiramatha, Mahakalpada and Kujang ranges. A total of 18 teams will be engaged for the task. During the previous winter census, the division had recorded 1.09 lakh birds.

Crocodile census ends

The three-day crocodile census in Bhitarkanika National Park was completed on Friday and the figure will be compiled on Saturday ending the entire process. In view of crocodile count, a ban has been imposed on visitors to the park till January 4. The ban will be lifted on January 5.