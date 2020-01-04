Home States Odisha

Criminal Sakil’s second girlfriend arrested for involvement in extortion bid

Both women used to provide cell phones and were also found to be involved in preparing blueprints for several criminal activities.

Published: 04th January 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Friday arrested second girlfriend of gangster Mohammad Sakil for her involvement in an extortion bid.

The arrest of Nikhat Nasim alias Resham alias Nasim (25) of Kesharpur comes a day after Sakil’s another girlfriend Nasreen Khan alias Dezy (24) of the same area was arrested. She was also held for extortion and firearms trade.

ALSO READ: Police nab dreaded criminal Sakil’s girlfriend for extortion, illegal firearms trade

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Nasim also used to meet Sakil at Choudwar Circle Jail at regular intervals.

Both are Sakil’s close aides who help him in operating his gang and crime network from behind the bars.

“We were keeping a close watch on persons visiting Sakil in Choudwar Circle jail and some of them were also summoned and interrogated by police. To evade police scanner, a cautious Sakil then took the help of his girlfriends to assist him in operating the crime network from inside jail,” said Singh.

Both women used to provide cell phones and were also found to be involved in preparing blueprints for several criminal activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Sakil Nikhat Nasim Dezy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp