Criminal Sakil’s second girlfriend arrested for involvement in extortion bid

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Friday arrested second girlfriend of gangster Mohammad Sakil for her involvement in an extortion bid.

The arrest of Nikhat Nasim alias Resham alias Nasim (25) of Kesharpur comes a day after Sakil’s another girlfriend Nasreen Khan alias Dezy (24) of the same area was arrested. She was also held for extortion and firearms trade.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Nasim also used to meet Sakil at Choudwar Circle Jail at regular intervals.

Both are Sakil’s close aides who help him in operating his gang and crime network from behind the bars.

“We were keeping a close watch on persons visiting Sakil in Choudwar Circle jail and some of them were also summoned and interrogated by police. To evade police scanner, a cautious Sakil then took the help of his girlfriends to assist him in operating the crime network from inside jail,” said Singh.

Both women used to provide cell phones and were also found to be involved in preparing blueprints for several criminal activities.