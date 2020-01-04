Home States Odisha

Woman falls to death after monkey attack in Odisha

She was identified as Jayanti Swain. Sources said Jayanti was drying clothes on the rooftop of her house in the morning when a monkey suddenly attacked her.

Representational image. (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 45-year-old woman died after falling off the roof when a monkey allegedly attacked her in Barilo village within Binjharpur police limits here on Friday.  

The panic-stricken woman ran for safety but fell off the roof. Hearing her screams, family members rushed out of the house and found her lying on the ground.

She was taken to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Villagers alleged that monkeys have been creating ruckus in the area for the last several months but the Forest officials are not paying any heed to their repeated requests in this regard.

They said monkeys are not only destroying crops but also attacking people.

