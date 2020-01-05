Home States Odisha

'Ajita' to empower women in Odisha

They will also hold 35 meetings of women groups and adopt 31 slums in the city for development.

Published: 05th January 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

The organisation, which will be a non-political network of women in the State, will work to achieve its objective of progress through participation

The organisation, which will be a non-political network of women in the State, will work to achieve its objective of progress through participation. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By BHUBANESWAR
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  AJITA, a non-political organisation of women, was launched here on Saturday to empower women in the State and work towards their socio-economic independence. Noted writer Pratibha Ray, who launched the new organisation, in the presence of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi, urged all women in the State to come forward and join hands to ensure inclusive development of all sections of the society. Sarangi said the forum will work for the dignity and self reliance of women.

The organisation, which will be a non-political network of women in the State, will work to achieve its objective of progress through participation. It will support and supplement Government efforts for development, she added. Ajita president Mousumi Mohapatra said so far 56 life members and 893 general members from the State have joined the organisation and more women are keen to join the network.

Under the guidance of Sarangi, the organisation will launch a 100-day action plan from January 5 to April 14 and organise different activities in the field of health, education and social inclusion, she informed. Initially, the members will identify pocket and point leaders in eight blocks and two municipalities of Khurda and enlist 358 women groups in all 158 panchayats of the district.

They will also hold 35 meetings of women groups and adopt 31 slums in the city for development. Four mega health camps will also be organised along with 56 Swachhata Abhiyan programmes in different parts of the State. Eminent social activist Tulasi Munda, Odissi danseuse Aruna Mohanty, Ollywood actress Anu Choudhury and singer Sailabhama Mohapatra also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AJITA Odisha
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp