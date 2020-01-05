'Ajita' to empower women in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR By

BHUBANESWAR: AJITA, a non-political organisation of women, was launched here on Saturday to empower women in the State and work towards their socio-economic independence. Noted writer Pratibha Ray, who launched the new organisation, in the presence of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi, urged all women in the State to come forward and join hands to ensure inclusive development of all sections of the society. Sarangi said the forum will work for the dignity and self reliance of women.

The organisation, which will be a non-political network of women in the State, will work to achieve its objective of progress through participation. It will support and supplement Government efforts for development, she added. Ajita president Mousumi Mohapatra said so far 56 life members and 893 general members from the State have joined the organisation and more women are keen to join the network.

Under the guidance of Sarangi, the organisation will launch a 100-day action plan from January 5 to April 14 and organise different activities in the field of health, education and social inclusion, she informed. Initially, the members will identify pocket and point leaders in eight blocks and two municipalities of Khurda and enlist 358 women groups in all 158 panchayats of the district.

They will also hold 35 meetings of women groups and adopt 31 slums in the city for development. Four mega health camps will also be organised along with 56 Swachhata Abhiyan programmes in different parts of the State. Eminent social activist Tulasi Munda, Odissi danseuse Aruna Mohanty, Ollywood actress Anu Choudhury and singer Sailabhama Mohapatra also spoke.