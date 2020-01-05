Kumble bats for sporting facilities in schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former India cricket coach Anil Kumble on Saturday underscored the need to develop sports infrastructure in schools to inculcate a sporting culture in various disciplines among students. Delivering the 22nd lecture of Odisha Knowledge Hub (OKH) on ‘Indian Sports - An Insider Perspective’, the legendary bowler said school-going children should be encouraged from primary level to participate in all kinds of sports activities.

It is the primary responsibility of the State to develop a sporting culture which must start from the school level. The best time to spot the hidden talent of students, particularly in sports is between 6 and 15 years. The identified students should be given proper training in their formative stage to groom them for bigger events. Choosing sports as a career offers a plethora of opportunities, he said. Lauding the State Government for organising international level sporting events in the State, Kumble said it is a matter of pride that Bhubaneswar has been developed as sports capital of the country.

“Odisha is full of talents in various field of sports. It is our responsibility to spot those talents and provide them required opportunities to compete at international level,” the ace cricketer said.To be a sportsperson one needs to be only physically fit and mentally strong. Determination is a key to success for an aspiring sportsperson, he added. Responding to media queries on the speculations about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement, Kumble said the former India cricket captain is the best to answer the question. “Only Mahi (Dhoni) can tell about his retirement plans,” he said. Asked who is a better captain, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Kumble said both of them are good.

In his introductory remark, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said Kumble is a mechanical engineer and is very passionate about photography. Anil has captured candid moments with his camera over the past 20 years on and off the field. Some of his best works behind the lens can be seen in his book, Wide Angle. He said the former cricketer is also very passionate about wildlife conservation and currently serves as Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Board for Wildlife.