BJD forms three panels to implement 'Odisha-Mo Parivar' scheme

The social service initiative of the party will emphasise on three major areas - environment, healthcare and assistance to poor and deprived people.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:21 PM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with party leaders after meeting of ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ initiative at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked partymen to stay above politics and serve the people.Presiding over the first meeting of the ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ initiative at the Naveen Nivas here, the Chief Minister said due emphasis will be given under this programme for protection of environment, healthcare along with assistance to the people affected by calamities.

The social service initiative of the BJD launched in October, 2019 will emphasise on three major areas - environment, healthcare and assistance to poor and deprived people. Under the programme, the BJD will undertake massive plantation drive by creating awareness among people about environment protection.

According to a release issued by the party, three committees have been constituted to achieve these objectives. Two party MPs, Pinaki Mishra and Achyuta Samanta, Nalinikanta Pradhan and Sandhya Kumari Nayak are in the environment protection committee.

Former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, party MLAs Latika Pradhan, Manohar Randhari, Susant Kumar Rout and Ananta Narayan Jena, former MP Rita Tarai, Sunita Biswal, Bharati Singh and Gourahari Mishra have been made members of the blood donation service and welfare committee.

MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallik, Sudhir Samal and Dejalin Mohapatra are in the committee for providing help and assistance to people in distress. "This is a non-political initiative which will work on three aspects - protection of environment, improving healthcare and addressing issues of Prabasi Odias," convenor of ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ Arup Patnaik told the mediapersons after the meeting.

The initiative will enable non-resident Odias to establish rapport with the people of the State and boost the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gourav Madhusudhan Das, and legendary Biju Patnaik.

The release said senior leader Nalinikanta Pradhan and party MLA Rout have been asked to identify land for construction of office of Mo Parivar.

During the launch of the initiative, the Chief Minister had said it was a tribute to late Biju Patnaik, who had always worked for the welfare of people of Odisha and extended support to poor and needy people. "Following the footprints of the legendary leader, the party is committed to serve the State," he said.

