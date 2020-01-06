Home States Odisha

Eminent Odissi dancer Minati Mishra passes away at 91 in Switzerland

Family sources said she was suffering from old-age ailments and recently suffered a leg injury due to fall.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Odissi dancer Minati Mishra passed away at 91.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odissi dancer Minati Mishra passed away on the wee hours of Monday at Switzerland. She was 91.

Family sources said she was suffering from old-age ailments and recently suffered a leg injury due to fall. She is survived by her son Sabitava Mishra.

Considered one of the pioneers of Odissi movement in the State, Mishra was also the oldest Odissi dancer as she kept performing till her late 70s. She had earned acclaim as a dedicated dancer for remaining true to the tradition.

Born in 1929 in Cuttack, the cultural capital of Odisha then, she took to dance at the age of seven. She was introduced to Odissi by Kabichandra Kalicharan Patnayak, known for his pioneering in-depth research on Odia dance styles. Later, she started training under Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra in 1950.

Mishra had the unique distinction of learning from and collaborating with all the three first-generation gurus of Odissi dance - Guru Pankaj Charan Das, Guru Deba Prasad Das and Guru Keluchanran Mohapatra – and incorporating the specialised techniques of all the three Odissi gurus in her dance.

Upon completion of her studies, she availed a special scholarship of the Odisha Government to go to Rukmini Devi Arundale’s Kalakshetra in Madras where she learnt Bharatanatyam from Guru Chokalingam Pillai.

Mishra was also instrumental in giving Odissi music and dance an academic form. When the State Government established the Bhubaneswar-based Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in 1964 to revive Odisha’s cultural heritage, she took over as the principal of the college in 1966. She manned the post for 25 years (1966 to 1991) and created syllabus for taking up Odissi dance and music as subjects of
degree education.

At Switzerland, she taught the theoretical aspects of Odissi through her school 'Kalinga Kala Tirtha'.

Apart from being a dancer, Mishra tried her hands at acting and did four Odia movies - 'Surja Mukhi', 'Arundhuti', 'Jiban Sathi', ‘Bhai Bhauja’ and 'Sadhana'in the 60s. All four except ‘Bhai Bhauja’ had received President’s Award for best regional cinema.

She was awarded the prestigious Central and State Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards in 2000 and 1975 respectively for her contribution to the dance form. She was conferred with Padmashree in 2012. Members of the Odissi fraternity have condoled her death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minati Mishra Minati Mishra death
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp