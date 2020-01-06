Fogging machines rendered defunct in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as mosquito menace has assumed alarming proportions in the Silk City, several hand held fogging machines owned by Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) are lying defunct due to technical snag.

The civic body has 40 such machines. A week after a drive to conduct fogging in affected localities was started, several of the machines developed snag and stopped working. Chemicals mixed with diesel is used in the machines.

BeMC had deputed one trained sweeper for fogging in each ward. Earlier, the civic body spent Rs 2 lakh every year for fogging using machines mounted on vehicles.