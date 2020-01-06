Home States Odisha

Odisha MLA Ramesh Sai allegedly 'possessed' by spirit during tribal puja

Spiritual or trance possession is not uncommon in India but a legislator dancing under its influence is sure to raise eyebrows.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Athmallick MLA Ramesh Sai started to tremble and dance erratically| Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Spiritual or trance possession is not uncommon in India but a legislator dancing under its influence is sure to raise eyebrows.Such a sight unfolded at Ambasarpada village here on Sunday as Athmallick MLA Ramesh Sai was reportedly ‘possessed’ during Samba Dashami Puja which was organised by Gond tribals.

Like every year, hundreds of tribals of Gond community gathered at Ambasarpada near Athmallick to perform religious rituals on the occasion of Samba Dashami. Sai, who became an MLA after resigning from his Government job, joined the tribals and performed Kalash Puja and other rituals with religious fervour. He was holding a sword.

When the main Puja was being performed, the MLA started to tremble and dance erratically with the sword much to the surprise of bystanders. The sudden change in the behaviour of Sai made people believe that he was possessed by a divine spirit. Many people even prostrated before him.

He remained in possession of the divine spirit for more than two hours becoming normal, sources said.However, some people opined that it was an act by the MLA to respect the beliefs of tribals. Sai could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

