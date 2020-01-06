One held for abduction

BERHAMPUR: Police on Sunday arrested one Umakant Sasmal for his alleged involvement in abducting a city resident and demanding `3 lakh ransom for his release.

The victim Nabin Patnaik, serving as a supervisor at Beguniapada Cooperative Society, was at Mardharaj vending zone in front of MKCG Medical College and Hospital when he was abducted. The matter came to light when the victim’s wife Namita filed a complaint with police, stating that she received a call that Nabin has been kidnapped and would be released only after payment of `3 lakh ransom.

SDPO Bishnu Prasad Pati led a search team and rescued Nabin from a house in Phulata. Pati said a financial dispute between Nabin and Sasmal was the reason behind abduction.