Home States Odisha

One year on, Bhanja palace revamp work yet to start in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

The structures that exist on the palace premises include Jagannath and Rasikaray temples, parts of the fort and the main gate.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

One year on, Bhanja palace revamp work yet to start in Odisha's Baripada

Rasika Ray temple in Bhanja palace| Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: It has been one year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a digital plaque to mark commencement of work to conserve and develop a palace, built by the Bhanja dynasty, at Haripur village in Badasahi block. However, the project is yet to see the light of day.

It is alleged that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been neglecting the structure, popularly known as the ‘Leaning Palace’. 

As per records, the then king of Mayurbhanj Maharaja Harihar Bhanja had built the palace at Haripur because of its impregnable geographical surroundings following an attack by Muslim ruler of Tughlaq dynasty Firuz Shah on Khiching in 1361.

The structures that exist on the palace premises include Jagannath and Rasikaray temples, parts of the fort and the main gate. Sources said another temple has already been buried due to neglect. In the past, several secret chambers, rare artifacts and weapons used by the then rulers and kings have been discovered. There is a high possibility of discovery of more collection of antiquities if excavations are undertaken.

Spread over 25 acre land, the palace that comprises the fort, temples and other structures, is situated on the banks of Budhabalanga river and surrounded by villages and forest. The palace and the fort are popular among tourists and researchers.

However, with lack of attention, the dilapidated structure is being destroyed fast. Lambodar Das, a local, said residents of Haripur have repeatedly drawn the attention of ASI and the Government towards the condition of the palace but little has been done to conserve the site. He said several portions of the fort are now buried and the walls have developed cracks.

On May 29 last year, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had visited the dilapidated fort and assured the restoration work would start in a few months.Prakaskar Mohapatra, a Congress leader of Badasahi area alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the project to attract voters of Badasahi ahead of General Elections. He said it is doubtful whether the project would be started as the elections are now over. Caretaker of the palace Bhagirathi Behera said the estimate report for development of the fort has been sent to the Government.  

District Tourist Officer in-charge Tanuja Sirka said the Tourism department has no information on the project as it is being taken care of by ASI. She said the department will take up the issue with ASI at Bhubaneswar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Mayurbhanj Maharaja Harihar Bhanja
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp