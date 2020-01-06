Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement goes in full swing in Odisha's Sambalpur

As per records, a total of 49,25,061 bags of paddy weighing 20,68,525.62 quintal have already been procured from as many as 37,900 farmers of the district till January 4.

Published: 06th January 2020 06:19 AM

Paddy procurement

Representational Image

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Paddy procurement for the current kharif season is going on in full swing across the district.While procurement in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division began on November 21, the process started on December 2 in Kuchinda and Rairakhol.

In Sambalpur Sadar sub-division, 34,44,925 bags of paddy weighing 14,46,868.50 quintal were procured from 24,905 farmers till Saturday. Similarly, 10,10,786 bags of paddy weighing 4,24,530.12 quintal were procured from 8,596 farmers in Kuchinda sub-division of the district.

This apart, 4,69,350 bags of paddy weighing 1,97,127 quintal have been procured from farmers in Rairakhol.During the last kharif season, 45,45,242 bags of paddy weighing 19,09,001.64 quintal were procured from 33,664 farmers of the district till January 4.

Initially, the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare (FS & CW) department had set a target to procure 20,70,588.2 quintal paddy in the first phase during the current kharif season in the district. Subsequently, the target was increased to 28,00,000 quintal. Around 29,60,652.6 quintal paddy was procured during the last kharif season in the district.

Paddy is being procured through 46 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) besides eight women Self- Help Groups of the district. As many as 44,825 farmers have registered themselves online to participate in the current procurement process against 44,060 during the last kharif season.

Civil Supplies Officer, Sambalpur Ranjan Seth said with rise in flow of paddy into the market yards, the target has been enhanced to 28,00,000 quintal from 20,70,588.2 quintal. He said paddy from all the 44,825 registered farmers will be procured.

