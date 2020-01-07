Home States Odisha

13 degree colleges in Odisha served show-cause notice for poor enrollment

Higher Education department secretary Saswat Mishra asked the colleges to furnish reply as to why their recognition of degree college not be withdrawn.

Published: 07th January 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

School students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to 13 degree colleges over poor enrollment.

Higher Education department secretary Saswat Mishra who issued the show-cause notice to the colleges said as per the e-Admission data, the number of students admitted to these colleges has remained less than 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength for last three months.

The secretary asked them to furnish reply as to why their recognition of degree college given by the department not be withdrawn.

"Explain as to why recognition in respect of your colleges not be withdrawn as per the provisions of Odisha Education Act 1969, from the next academic session," the secretary wrote asking the authorities of the colleges to comply to the notice within February 2.

The degree colleges are Apex Residential College of Science and Commerce, Kamagarh in Jajpur; Kshetrapal Sanskrit Degree College and Sriram Sanskrit Degree College in Kendrapara; Brhaspati College, Joda in Keonjhar; Gyan Bharati Degree College and Gourav College of Commerce, Science and Management in Bhubaneswar; Kalijai Degree College, Balugaon in Khurda; Brilliance +3 Science College, Kailashchandrapur in Mayurbhanj; Prachi Mahavidyalaya for Disable, Gudiapokhari in Puri; Institute of Advanced Studies in Commerce, Angulipara in Sambalpur; Sukanti Degree College, Dhubamunda in Sonepur; Dr Amedkar Memorial Degree College, Jabaghar in Rourkela; and Venus Degree College, Dengibhadi in Sundargarh.

Meanwhile, the High Education department in another development, has asked Jeypore Regional Director of Education to submit a detail report containing justification for upgradation of Plus II Women's College, Koraput to a degree college.

Students of the College had submitted a memorandum to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal in this regard during his visit to the district last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha degree colleges enrollment show cause notice
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp