13 degree colleges in Odisha served show-cause notice for poor enrollment

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to 13 degree colleges over poor enrollment.

Higher Education department secretary Saswat Mishra who issued the show-cause notice to the colleges said as per the e-Admission data, the number of students admitted to these colleges has remained less than 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength for last three months.

The secretary asked them to furnish reply as to why their recognition of degree college given by the department not be withdrawn.

"Explain as to why recognition in respect of your colleges not be withdrawn as per the provisions of Odisha Education Act 1969, from the next academic session," the secretary wrote asking the authorities of the colleges to comply to the notice within February 2.

The degree colleges are Apex Residential College of Science and Commerce, Kamagarh in Jajpur; Kshetrapal Sanskrit Degree College and Sriram Sanskrit Degree College in Kendrapara; Brhaspati College, Joda in Keonjhar; Gyan Bharati Degree College and Gourav College of Commerce, Science and Management in Bhubaneswar; Kalijai Degree College, Balugaon in Khurda; Brilliance +3 Science College, Kailashchandrapur in Mayurbhanj; Prachi Mahavidyalaya for Disable, Gudiapokhari in Puri; Institute of Advanced Studies in Commerce, Angulipara in Sambalpur; Sukanti Degree College, Dhubamunda in Sonepur; Dr Amedkar Memorial Degree College, Jabaghar in Rourkela; and Venus Degree College, Dengibhadi in Sundargarh.

Meanwhile, the High Education department in another development, has asked Jeypore Regional Director of Education to submit a detail report containing justification for upgradation of Plus II Women's College, Koraput to a degree college.

Students of the College had submitted a memorandum to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal in this regard during his visit to the district last year.