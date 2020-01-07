Home States Odisha

Be aware, remain safe from cybercrime: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the digital world, internet is the largest information exchange tool and anyone in any part of the world can know about other’s personal data unless appropriate security precautions are implemented, said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Monday.

Launching the Cyber Safety and Security Awareness Week, he said, “People irrespective of their educational background, need to be aware and remain safe against falling victim to cybercrimes.”
Principal Secretary of Home department Sanjeev Chopra said, “The Government is spreading its network to curb cybercrime in the State. Citizens can add to this by keeping themselves safe through awareness and informing police as and when they come across any suspects.”

The campaign was launched in joint collaboration with the Government of India, State Government, IIIT-Bhubaneswar and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

In the first phase, the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have been selected for the awareness drive on pilot basis. About 75 awareness camps and demonstrations have been planned. The drive may be extended to other cities on the basis of its impact and feedback, officials said.

A Centre for Information Security has already been established at IIIT-Bhubaneswar to carry out awareness on cybercrime and conduct auditing of the Government websites.

The Chief Secretary also released a handbook on Cyber Safety and Cyber Security Awareness along with leaflets and posters which will be distributed during the campaign.

Among others, Electronics and IT Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra, Director of IIIT-Bhubaneswar Professor Gopal Krishna Nayak and others were present.

