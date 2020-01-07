Dharmendra Pradhan slams Opposition over CAA

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The opposition is trying to create misconception about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while launching a public awareness campaign in support of the Act here on Monday.

“CAA is an arrangement to provide citizenship to the minorities of three neighbouring countries. However, an environment is being created in the country as if the Act is against the Muslims of India. In order to clarify the Act, create awareness and garner support, the BJP has launched a nation-wide Jan Jagaran Abhiyan,” said Pradhan.

The purpose of the Abhiyan is to lift the veil off those who don’t want peace in the country. They are creating anarchy, speaking language of Pakistan in India and also trying to implement the intentions of Pakistan on Indian soil, he said.

The propagation of Congress about BJP’s anti-Muslim activity is false and baseless. Many Muslim brethren have joined the rally which shows their support to the amended Act. The campaign is garnering widespread support in Odisha, the Union Minister said.

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters had joined the rally from College Square to Khannagar via Ranihat, Dolamundai and Badambadi.