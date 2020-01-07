Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Opposition over CAA

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters had joined the rally from College Square to Khannagar via Ranihat, Dolamundai and Badambadi.

Published: 07th January 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Opposition over CAA

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during public awareness campaign in Cuttack on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The opposition is trying to create misconception about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while launching a public awareness campaign in support of the Act here on Monday.

“CAA is an arrangement to provide citizenship to the minorities of three neighbouring countries. However, an environment is being created in the country as if the Act is against the Muslims of India. In order to clarify the Act, create awareness and garner support, the BJP has launched a nation-wide Jan Jagaran Abhiyan,” said Pradhan.

The purpose of the Abhiyan is to lift the veil off those who don’t want peace in the country. They are creating anarchy, speaking language of Pakistan in India and also trying to implement the intentions of Pakistan on Indian soil, he said.

The propagation of Congress about BJP’s anti-Muslim activity is false and baseless. Many Muslim brethren have joined the rally which shows their support to the amended Act. The campaign is garnering widespread support in Odisha, the Union Minister said.

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters had joined the rally from College Square to Khannagar via Ranihat, Dolamundai and Badambadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Citizenship Act Odisha
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp