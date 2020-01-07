Home States Odisha

Human values are essence of literature, says Salman Khurshid

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta and Editor of Kadambini and Kunikatha Iti Samanta were present.

Union Minister Salman Khurshid presenting Kadambini Sahitya Samman-2020 to litterateur Haraprasad Das at 17th Kadambini Literature Festival and Patrika Hat on KIIT University premises on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Human values are the essence of literature, opined former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid at the 17th Kadambini Literature Festival and Patrika Hat organised on KIIT University premises recently.

Attending as chief guest Khurshid said human values enjoy the uniformity across the religions but it differs when presented in diverse languages.

Journalist Rahul Dev said “Like China, Japan, Russia, Germany and South Korea we should also encourage literature in our languages.”

Writer Mridula Garg said literature is gradually losing it sheen. “The rapid depreciation of human values are taking its toll on its very survival. We have to sustain our literature in order to upkeep our moral values,’’ Garg said. Renowned filmmaker Rajat Kapoor said only literature can bring a change in the society.

The prestigious National-level Nilimarani Sahitya Samman - 2020 was conferred on novelist Anuradha Roy on the occasion. The Samman carries a cash reward of `5 lakh and a silver medal.

Renowned litterateur Haraprasad Das was conferred Kadambini Sahitya Samman-2020. The award carries cash `1 lakh and a citation.

Editor of Shatadru, Upendra Nayak was honoured with Kadambini Editor Award, while Priyabrata Das, Binodini Devi, Bhupen Mohapatra and Rajeswari Dalbehera were conferred  Kadambini Literature Award-2020.

The latest edition of Kadambini, Kunikatha and the English version of Iti Samanta’s novel Shankuntalara Jhia (Shakuntala’s Daughter) were unveiled by the guests at the event.

